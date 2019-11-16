Three dead, several injured after boiler in NGO's kitchen explodes in Bihar's Motihari

Motihari: At least three people have died and several others injured after a boiler exploded in an NGO's kitchen in Bihar's Motihari district on Saturday.

According to reports, the tragic incident took place in Motihari's Sugauli.

The boiler exploded while mid-day meal was being prepared by the members of the NGO 'Nav Prayas Sanstha'.

Those injured in the boiler explosion have been admitted to hospital.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The government will also bear the expenses for treatment of those injured in the blast.

While three deaths have been confirmed, four others are said to be in critical condition.

Bihar government officials have reached the blast site and further investigations are underway.

It is not yet known as to what caused the boiler explosion.