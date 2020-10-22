Zee News Exclusive: LJP President Chirag Paswan speaks on Bihar Assembly election 2020

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that things have been done only on the basis of casteism in the state. He accused the Bihar CM of never being among the masses, adding that Nitish Kumar disguised casteism in the garb of social engineering'.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Chirag spoke on several issues including his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM, his father late Ram Vilas Paswan and his vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first'. The interview took place on Wednesday (October 21).

He had unveiled the vision document of his party "Bihar first Bihari first" promising setting up a youth commission, creating a portal for providing employment and promoting dairy in Bihar on the pattern of Denmark.

Development and jobs in Bihar: He said the development in Bihar is still lagging because of the Bihar CM. Speaking on the educational opportunities in Bihar, Chirag said that the students of Bihar rush to other states like Rajasthan where the students and teachers are from Bihar but the technique of teaching is that of Rajasthan. He questioned when was the last time that the Bihar CM held investor's summit in the state

Chirag accused the CM of not doing anything for the people. He said that he has a vision for the people and will work towards creating job opportunities in the state.

Bihar political scenario: He said that he has understands the current political scenario in the state. Chirag said that he isn't bothered by the opposition's opinion about him and in fact appreciates it. Chirag cited that every time he is dismissed by the opposition, he comes back will full preparations to counter them. He added that it will bother him only when the people of Bihar dismiss him.

On Ram Vilas Paswan: Chirag said he will be fighting in the political battlefield for the first time without his father late Ram Vilas Paswan. He said, "I've been well-trained by him" adding that he has been infused with courage and strength by his father. He acknowledged that his father had prepared him for any eventuality.

On Nitish Kumar: Chirag said that Nitish Kumar didn't speak to him after his father passed away and spoke only after 12-13 days. He also accused the Bihar CM of turning political differences into a personal matter.

On Narendra Modi: Chirag said that he doesn't need to define or explain his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lauding PM Modi he said that the PM stood by his side when no one else was there when his father Ram Vilas Paswan was unwell. He said that he has never used the PM's poster or picture anywhere.

On BJP's 'vote katua' remark: Chirag said that the BJP should be careful about the words that they use. He added that it hurt him when the remark was made against him.