topStoriesenglish2598655
News
SNEAKERS

1000 Degrees- The Hottest Clothing, Sneakers Making Waves in Bollywood

The recent appearance of Salman Khan in a striking orange jacket from 1000 Degrees in Big Boss has created a buzz among fashion enthusiasts. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

1000 Degrees- The Hottest Clothing, Sneakers Making Waves in Bollywood

New Delhi: Yusuf's clothing and sneakers brand, 1000 Degrees, has become the latest sensation in Bollywood. With A-list celebrities like Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Neha Kakkar, and Badshah sporting their stylish apparel and footwear, the brand has gained immense popularity in the film industry.

What sets 1000 Degrees apart is not only its trendy designs but also its commitment to quality. Yusuf, who hails from the US and has his company based there, ensures that durability is never compromised. The brand guarantees well-built styles that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use.

The recent appearance of Salman Khan in a striking orange jacket from 1000 Degrees in Big Boss has created a buzz among fashion enthusiasts. Singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah, known for their love of sneakers, have also made 1000 Degrees their ultimate choice. And Sonu Sood, who is known for his impeccable dressing sense, has been spotted wearing stylish clothes from the brand.

With its growing popularity in Bollywood, 1000 Degrees is becoming a new desire among celebrities and fashion-conscious individuals. The brand's unique blend of style, quality, and durability has made it a hot favorite among Bollywood stars and fashionistas alike.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?