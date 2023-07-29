22Luna: Redefining Aesthetics And Healthcare With Dr Niharika Mandhyan

In the heart of Bengaluru, a city known for its innovation and technological advancements, lies 22Luna, a luxury skin, dental, and hair clinic founded on the vision and passion of Dr. Niharika Mandhyan and Mr. Vivek Chakraborty.

Since its inception on December 8th, 2021, 22Luna has been at the forefront of the aesthetic and healthcare industry, setting new standards and introducing cutting-edge technologies that were previously unavailable in the market.

At the helm of 22Luna is Dr. Niharika Mandhyan, a highly accomplished and academically distinguished medical professional. Armed with a Masters' in Dental Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine, she has travelled the world to receive advanced certifications and training from world-renowned specialists.



Driven by her vision to revolutionize treatments for skin of color and elevate the standards of aesthetics and dental practice in India, she has collaborated with esteemed brands like Lumenis, Reviv IV Therapies, Brera, Inmode, Dr. Zo Obagi, and Is Clinical, to name a few. Additionally, she was the first to introduce Jovena by Brera Medicals, Italy, a device for total skin regeneration in India.

The USP of 22Luna lies in its commitment to providing world-class procedures and services with USFDA-approved equipment. The clinic's highly qualified doctors ensure that every client receives personalized and customer-centric care.

The inspiration behind 22Luna's conceptualization can be attributed to Dr. Niharika's passion for aesthetics, with a holistic focus on skin of color, hair, and teeth. The clinic was born out of the need to address the lack of awareness and customer service in South India regarding aesthetic services.

The business model of 22Luna revolves around providing the highest quality services and treatments to clients through the expertise and advice of its medical professionals and exclusive device collection. The clinic prides itself on avoiding sales-driven interactions, ensuring that clients receive unbiased recommendations solely focused on their well-being.

Since its inception, 22Luna has evolved and grown significantly. The clinic has pioneered the introduction of advanced devices and treatments previously unavailable in India. Dr. Niharika Mandhyan continues to educate and train herself in various procedures, including a Master's certification in thread lifting Botox-fillers. Additionally, the clinic is kickstarting its dental segment to further broaden its range of services.

The clinic boasts a strong presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google, allowing it to connect with its audience and expand its reach.

The key target market of 22Luna comprises individuals aged 18 and above, seeking top-notch aesthetic and healthcare services. With a clientele of over 400 served to date, the clinic has already significantly impacted its customers, garnering a reputation for excellence and innovation.

Dr. Niharika Mandhyan shared her vision for the industry, saying, "We would like to educate our patients and people and raise more awareness on the existing aesthetic treatments through the usage of the right equipment, high-quality product solutions and expertise of the doctor. Additionally, as an entity, we do not engage in gimmicks that give in to instant gratification but focus on result-oriented treatments only.”

With its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences and revolutionizing the field of aesthetics, 22Luna shines as a beacon of innovation and excellence in South India, changing lives one treatment at a time.