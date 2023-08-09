A Journey Through Words: The Poetic Odyssey Of Dr Arun Kumar

Have you ever wondered how a poet develops his craft? What inspires him to write such amazing poetry? The Odyssey of a poet is located far away from good and bad deeds, from the world, and us. A journey worth counting on. The Poet's Voyage. Here, I will reveal one such journey to you: the journey of Dr Arun Kumar S. From being none to penning his name into the world of literature and the arts Yoga Master, Karate Black Belt, Lecturer, LLB, Author—there are so many names Arun carries, yet none can describe him better than the word Poet.

Arun was born on May 30, 1980, in Haripad, Alappuzha, Kerala, to V.N. Siva Sankara Pillai and his late wife, Dr L. Jayasree. One will never know what events, people, and circumstances led to a person becoming a poet unless the poet reveals it himself. He was in elementary school when he began writing his heart out while watching and observing. Soon after high school, he mastered the art of composing and reciting poetry. He entered and won various poetry competitions. He is fluent in two languages: English and Malayalam.

Dr Arun Kumar received his undergraduate degree from TKMM College in Nangiarkulangara. He graduated from MSM College in Kayamkulam and received his B.Ed. from the Teacher Education Centre. He then received his graduate degree in law from Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu. He also passed the State Eligibility Test for Lecturers and pursued an MHR at Pondicherry University. Poetry was Arun's emotional alternative in response to people and situations. To give wings to his long-held passion for poetry, he procured an M.A. and B.Ed. in English and later went on to seek a PhD in English, focusing on the issue of modernity in Tagore's poems.

Dr Arun Kumar has established himself as the most active and social person. He is one of the active members of various social and literary organisations and many social and Facebook groups with over 50k followers. He played a vital role as a state committee member of Sreshta Bhasha Malayalam, a district committee member of Uvakalasahiti, President of Uvakalasahiti Haripad Mandalam, and Chairman of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship. Even digitally, he has made an appearance as a member and administrator of more than 15 social and literary organisations. Every day, he responds to the literary community and meddles with urgent societal concerns.

Arun has a wide array of achievements. During the annual function of the Haripad Ramakrishnan Trust, The famous Kathakali Artist of Kerala was honoured by the MLA Haripad, Mr Ramesh Chennithala, former Home Minister of Kerala. He also received the Kalasahiti Award for Young Poets in 2019. He is one of the leading figures among Malayalam and English poets. Besides this, he is a Second Dan Black Belt in Karate and a Yoga Master. Additionally, he has written numerous research papers and articles on the topic of genuine freedom and the difficulties that democracy faces.