Aditya Ganeshwade's Atenx Performance Studio To Expand Its Fitness Centres In Mumbai, Bangalore

There’s no denying that health and fitness have become of utmost importance in the last few years. The pandemic was a wake-up call for those who took fitness for granted. However, it is encouraging to see how people have voluntarily participated by making fitness a part of their lives. When we talk about fitness, Aditya Ganeshwade is a synonymous name in the industry. Though he is the captain of the Indian roll ball team, he is actively involved in scaling fitness to a new high in India.

Besides bringing laurels to the country in the game of roll ball, Aditya has played an instrumental role in promoting fitness across different levels. He founded the sports brand named Atenx in 2018 which has become a household name for athletes and sports enthusiasts. In the initial phase, Atenx started manufacturing premium sports goods of speed skating, inline skating and other skating accessories.

Eventually, Atenx got into an apparel line and introduced sportswear and other accessories. One of Ganeshwade’s most profound decisions was establishing the fitness studio named Atenx Performance Studio. Keeping environmental conservation and sustainability at the forefront, Aditya recently also announced about Atenx manufacturing 100% recycled dry-fit t-shirts from plastic waste.

Currently, Aditya Ganeshwade is working towards expanding Atenx to greater heights. The fitness centre located in Pune has garnered attention from athletes as well as aspiring sports and fitness enthusiasts. After the successful run in Pune, Atenx Performance Studio is planning to expand its presence in Mumbai and Bangalore. As per the reports, Aditya Ganeshwade has had the vision to maximise the reach of his brand across India.