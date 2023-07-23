'Afsaana' Collection By Jigyam Is Exactly What You Need This Shaadi Season

One of the most recurrent terms when talking about the fashion industry is perhaps fashion collection. New collections are released every season, with different themes, for different audiences. Some pass through the big fashion catwalks, others go straight to store shelves. But what is a fashion collection anyway?

Every design, every piece of art has a story, a tell-worth tale behind its curation. Some stories discern the inception of the art while other emulates the process of the creation. It is imperative for a collection to be coherent, and creation methodologies are applied that help designers organize their creations. Jigyam designer acts as a catalyst in putting out collections stirring the best of garm factors on the trot.

Here's bringing to you ‘Afsaana’ by Jigyam. Everyone tells stories. Narratives powerful like the ancient manuscripts have taught us how to relate to certain values and how the impact of stories shapes our lives & what we do. Jigyam has inculcated this same technique & is stating a story through their latest collection ‘Afsaana’.



With ‘Afsaana’ Label Jigyam is honing on the art of creating compelling content and telling immersive stories that instantly hook people in. Giving life to their journey that came to pass in a room at Anand Gujrat all the way to the grandest of studios in Mumbai. Through this collection Jigyam is bringing out all exclusive pieces of art, reviving the archaic techniques of embroidery which embodies immense pride & cultural aesthetics. Jigyam is floating out the most ingenious pure weaves & handlooms along with hand-picked real gold & silver gota work, Mukesh work, the finest of Lucknowi, the pure Banaras & the rich Kanchipuram from the south.

Jigyam’s relationship with their clients & the sheer confidence in their technique is centered on the chosen theme, which in turn is related to the consumer’s style and the image of Jigyam by Jigya Patel.