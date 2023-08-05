Akash Jain Upraises The Nightlife Sector Of India With Team Innovation

There is no doubt that top-tier cities are known for their outstanding infrastructure and top-class management. But what makes it lively? Isn't it the nightlife? The rhythm of many cities doesn't cease at night, and to gild the lily, there are talented souls like Akash Jain! He is one of the leading businessmen whose knack for curating mind-blowing events has brought him to the top.





The entrepreneur is the owner of multiple ventures that are continually contributing to the nightlife of the country. We bet you've heard about Riar Saab's ongoing The Obsessed Tour or Sunidhi Chauhan's upcoming I Am Home show, haven't you? Well, meet the man curating these shows—Akash Jain. He is the founder of Team Innovation, which is India's leading event and entertainment company.Under this banner, he has created many astounding events and shows for national and international artists like Anuv Jain, Jubin Nautiyal, Armaan Malik, Madhur Sharma, Ali Zafar (Dubai show), Martin Garrix, and more. Akash's company has been prominent in creating shows like King's Champagne Tour, AP Dhillon's The Takeover Tour, DJ Chetas' India Tour, Martin Garrix's India Tour, and so many more. And now he has unveiled Sunburn Goa 2023.Speaking of his passion for curating dazzling events, Akash Jain says, "The best thing is that there's so much untapped potential and so many things to be explored that an individual can do something significant. It's a journey I'm on, and I think you have to keep the passion alive. I believe that you don't need a huge budget to make a big impact on people, it's the zeal to give them a memorable experience."Akash Jain is extremely dedicated and enthusiastic about his work, and he tirelessly puts in his heart and soul to make sure his events are a grand success. Besides Team Innovation, he is also the founder of other ventures like Wink Entertainment, which is one of the best ticketing agencies, and Book My Talent, which is a one-stop destination for booking any artist for your corporate, private, and club events.The entrepreneur also owns Hammerzz Open Air, which is one of the best party spots in Goa with rip-roaring music, an animated ambiance, and good food. We hope that Akash keeps bringing such amazing events to us!