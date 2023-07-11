Akshita Arora's Journey Of Winning Mrs India Universe 2022 Is Inspiring For All

It's often said that there's an age to do everything. How much do you agree with this? Well, there are some individuals who believe in going beyond these conservative ideologies of society and walking their own path. Akshita Arora is one of them. This young, raring woman chose to follow her passion and has achieved tremendous success from it.





Speaking of which, she recently won the prestigious title of Mrs. India Universe 2022. Yes, you read it right. We bet you already know about it, don't you? But what you didn't know about was her journey to achieving that honor.Akshita Arora started blogging years ago. She has always shown unwavering dedication to following her heart. By sharing content relevant to fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, she gradually started gaining the attention of youth.It was this dedication to her content that led her to become a part of the beauty pageant world. Talking about her journey, Akshita Arora says, "I consider myself fortunate and extend my heartfelt gratitude for winning the title. When I participated, I was not sure if I would win this one, but if you keep trying, you will succeed, and only I know how hard I have tried each and every day. I have not just won this; I have earned it with my hard work. I feel privileged to receive this title. Thanks a million to one and all who supported me throughout the journey."She is a beauty with a brain, and winning this title is a testament to the same. Akshita is an inspiration to every woman who thinks that she cannot follow her passion after marriage. This young and talented mind is highly admired in the social media realm for her outstanding content in fashion and lifestyle. She has more than 250k followers on Instagram, and her reels amass millions of views by going viral.Akshita Arora is an extremely hardworking soul. Hailing from Chandigarh, the blogger has spread her charm across the nation. Recently, she was seen celebrating her success with her social media family after winning Mrs. India Universe 2022. After winning this beauty pageant, Akshita's growth is magnified. She has worked with many brands. We hope that she keeps ascending the ladder of success.