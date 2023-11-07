An End To Alopecia: Eliea Wellness Brings Ancient Herbal Alchemy

New Delhi: Alopecia – a challenging problem that has puzzled humanity. Alopecia areata and Androgenic Alopecia in men and women, a condition where hair loss occurs due to hormonal imbalances during the various growth stages, has become a serious concern across the globe especially between the age group from 16-45 years. In the UK, Australia, Middle-East and USA, it is among the top reasons for dermatology consultations.

In the Southeast Asian region alone Alopecia areata and Androgenic Alopecia is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 1,000 people.

Alopecia, a modern-day epidemic, has caught many in its stride, leading to patches of baldness, excessive hair fall, dandruff damaging the scalp, chemically depleted scalp nourishment and the list could go on.

It can be a baffling and distressing experience and lead to depression, and low confidence and may affect the overall well-being of an individual.

Hence, finding the right solution and support is essential for those affected by this condition. Enter Eliea Wellness, a brand that is about to change the realm for those dealing with alopecia.

Founded by Mr. Sanjeev Ingti and Mr. Sanath Kumar Dutta – the duo embarked on an extraordinary venture deep into the lush forests of North-East India, united by a shared passion and a collective aspiration to unearth a herb, which will be introduced for the first time with the potential to revolutionize the personal care industry.