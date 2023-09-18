AP X: The Desi Rapper Is Ready To Revolutionize Rap Music

Meet AP X (Apoorv Sinha), who is poised to rewrite the rules of rap music in both the USA and India. At just 28 years old, this emerging desi rapper from Dallas, Texas, is rapidly gaining recognition for his unique blend of musicinfluences and relentless work ethic. With inspirations spanning from legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar to modern hip-hop icon Travis Scott, AP X has crafted a sound that defies convention and promises to shake up the music scene.

AP X's journey to prominence has been a labor of love, as he spent numerous years behind the scenes honing his craft to perfection. His dedication and commitment have not gone unnoticed, attracting the attention of industry heavyweights, including British Indian super producer Rishi Rich. Rich remixed AP X's hit single "I'm Him," adding his signature touch to the track, which further solidified AP X's standing in the music world.

One of AP X's recent singles, "Alive," soared to #51 on the US iTunes rap & hip-hop chart in 2023, showcasing his growing popularity. He also had the honor of being selected as an opening act for the platinum-selling rap group "Migos," an achievement that speaks volumes about his rising status in the music industry.

AP X's mission extends beyond personal success; he envisions a cultural revolution. His unique blend ofmusical influences and sound is set to bridge the gap between the USA and India, introducing a new wave of music that transcends borders. As he continues to break new ground, AP X's journey promises to be one of the most exciting developments in the world of rap music. Watch closely as he paves the way for a fresh era of musical innovation and cross-cultural appreciation.

To catch a glimpse of AP X's (Apoorv Sinha) musical journey and stay updated on his latest tracks, follow him on Instagram @apxtilimdead. With his innovative sound and commitment to blending Indian musical traditions with contemporary rap, AP X is set to lead a new era of music that will captivate audiences on both sides of the globe.