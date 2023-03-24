topStoriesenglish2587497
Astrologer, Entrepreneur Sougat Dasgupta's Astroanswer Is The Answer To All Your Questions

Astroanswer offers guidance on a variety of life issues and offers solutions in the form of methods.

Mar 24, 2023
  • Astroanswer offers guidance on a variety of life issues and offers solutions in the form of methods.
  • Sougat Dasgupta earned a B-Tech in Bioengineering from the National Institute of Technology in Agartala before studying astrology at the Shree Maharashree College of Vedic Astrology.

Astrologer, Entrepreneur Sougat Dasgupta's Astroanswer Is The Answer To All Your Questions

Astroanswer is one such technology-driven online platform introduced by esteemed young Astrologer Sougat Dasgupta with the mission of providing consultation on various life-related problems and solutions in the form of methods from ancient Vedic sciences such as Horoscope analysis, Palmistry, and the application of Vastu Shastra and other effective astrological remedies such as Vedic Poojas, Yantras, Gemstones, Healing crystals, and more through general prediction, Astrological Prediction, and advanced Astrological Predictions.

Sougat Dasgupta, a Tripura Agartala-based Astrologer and entrepreneur was born on June 21, 1999. Sougat Dasgupta, who is involved in Vastu and Astrology, has obtained several degrees in Vedic science and Astrology. This inspired him to establish Astroanswer, an online consultancy service for Astrology and Vastu with the mission of serving society through the blessings of an outstanding ancient coding language of life cycles. 

Astroanswer offers guidance on a variety of life issues and offers solutions in the form of methods.

Sougat Dasgupta earned a B-Tech in Bioengineering from the National Institute of Technology in Agartala before studying astrology at the Shree Maharashree College of Vedic Astrology. 

While learning about Rudraksha, he also attended the Lunar Astro Vedic Academy and Magic Numbers. Practitioner of Ancient Vedic sciences and well-known for his unique astrological prediction abilities, Sougat Dasgupta is currently working on two astrology-related books while pursuing a Ph.D. in astrology.

