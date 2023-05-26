Azhan5star To Play Impaired Person In His Debut Series, Read On

Gone are the days when actors were known for their aesthetic appeal. Nowadays, the audience has become choosy and prefer watching cinema that has performance-driven act and a compelling storyline. Focusing on these aspects, influencer-turned-actor Azhan Menon aka Azhan5star is preparing to showcase himself in a never-seen-before avatar on screen. Azhan has tickled everyone’s funnybone with his hilarious content on Instagram.

However, it is reported that he is making his foray into the digital space with a power-packed web series. We hear that Azhan5star will be playing the character of an impaired person in his upcoming series. For the same, the actor has spent significant time learning the art of method acting. After entertaining his fans with comedy videos on Instagram, it would be interesting to see him switch to a different character.

Azhan5star started his career as a YouTuber and eventually became a social media sensation with his top-notch content on the gram. His hilarious posts have helped him reach nearly 800K followers on Instagram and a subscriber base of almost 20 million on YouTube. The best thing about his videos is that they are entertaining yet relatable. Understanding the relatability factor, all eyes are on his maiden web series.