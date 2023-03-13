topStoriesenglish2583220
Balachandar Karthikeyan, Indian Tech Prodigy Who Contributed to WhatsApp and Signal

Balachandar Karthikeyan is a 28-year-old Indian who has achieved the rare feat of contributing to both WhatsApp and Signal, two of the largest messaging platforms in the world. A self-taught techie from Erode, Balachandar has a close working relationship with the founders of these apps. He learned all his skills from books and the internet, without any formal education.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
  • After dropping out of college in 2015, he discovered a security flaw in the messaging app and reported it to the company's team.
  • His findings caught the attention of WhatsApp's co-founder who was impressed with Balachandar's work and gave him the opportunity to contribute to the app directly.

Balachandar's journey to working with WhatsApp is not a typical one. After dropping out of college in 2015, he discovered a security flaw in the messaging app and reported it to the company's team. His findings caught the attention of WhatsApp's co-founder who was impressed with Balachandar's work and gave him the opportunity to contribute to the app directly.

Being the only person in India working for WhatsApp at the time, Balachandar played a crucial role in developing key features such as Status, Groups, Video Calls, and Payments, and ensuring that the final product was of high quality. After spending five years with WhatsApp, the co-founder quit to start his next venture, Signal, and Balachandar followed him.

The privacy policy changes in WhatsApp made Signal popular, and in an interview, WhatsApp co-founder praised Balachandar's work and said he is the best person to provide product ideas for the Indian market. Balachandar's contributions to both WhatsApp and Signal have been crucial in their growth and success.

