Bismil Ki Mehfil: Kapil Wadhwani's Latest Tour Draws Crowds Across Central India

Central India’s party scene has truly received a major push, thanks to the efforts of Hails & Horns Entertainment, one of the finest event companies excelling in Madhya Pradesh. The company has been instrumental in promoting and organizing events across the region, which have been a huge hit with party-goers.

Kapil Wadhwani, the founder of the company has been working tirelessly to create unique and exciting party experiences for its customers. From themed parties to live music events, he has left no stone unturned to ensure that the party culture in Central India is on the rise.

His latest curation in MP is this tour with India’s Finest Sufi Artist Bismil, which has been a huge success, attracting party-goers from all over the state. This tour is all about producing high-end outdoor shows and has been a surreal experience for the attendees in Indore & Bhopal, creating Magical Sufi Nights for almost 5000+ Sufi Music lovers till date in both cities.

"We are thrilled to see the response we've received from the people by far. Our aim has always been to create a vibrant concert culture in & across the state, and we're glad to see that we're making progress towards that goal, by curating shows that will resonate with audiences throughout the city," said Kapil Wadhwani, The Founder of Hails & Horns Entertainment.

Moving on to their 3rd City of the Tour Jabalpur, apart from MP, the company has plans to continue curating and promoting such exquisite shows in the future, in several other cities of Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh, with the focus on creating unforgettable times for its audiences wherever they go.

With their innovative approach and constant dedication to creating the best party experiences, it's no wonder that the company has become One of The Biggest Event Curators across the region. They have truly brought the party to the people of the state and are poised to continue doing so, until they make Central India, one of the craziest party hubs in the entire country!