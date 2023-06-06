CA-Turned-Author Manoj Dembla Writes Nine Books In Four Months, Check Out His Bestsellers

New Delhi: Every individual wants to be happy and make it big in life. For the same, a positive approach and determined mindset can help them unlock easy hacks to achieve their goals. On top of it, self-help books have been a vital catalyst for those wanting to achieve incredible success. Inspiring thousands of people with his work, Chartered Accountant and author Manoj Dembla's books have been nothing but therapy for the readers.

In a remarkable career as a Chartered Accountant, Mr. Dembla always had a creative flair for writing. Born in Bikaner and raised in Jaipur, he brings an experience of more than 30 years in the finance industry. While he is a former gold medalist in the Panjab University, Chandigarh in the B.Com (Hons) Examination of 1983, Manoj was also the Jaipur district and Rajasthan state first prize winner in the English essay competition during his higher secondary school.

There's no doubt that his love for writing goes back to the initial days of his life. The versatile man has been writing since 2013, and his first book ‘Impossible? No Way!’ is being appreciated by readers globally. Interestingly, this year has begun with a bang for Mr. Dembla as he has authored nine books in four months. To be precise, from February 2023 to May 2023, he has written nine books in the self-help genre.

All the books penned by him are available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. It would not be wrong to say that Manoj Dembla has not only excelled as a Chartered Accountant but has also strengthened his writing skills by becoming an acclaimed author. The bestsellers written by him include 'The Magic of Positive Thinking', 'The Art of Self-Improvement' and 'You Can Work Wonders'. All these books are continuing to attract the attention of readers from across the globe.

'The Magic of Positive Thinking' beautifully explains how an individual's choices, hard work and determination can help in achieving the impossible in life. Moreover, Manoj's writing motivates its readers to think positively and act positively in every situation of life. His other book 'The Art of Self-Improvement' was unveiled in March 2023, and it is the ultimate guide for all those wanting to improve in different areas of life. Be it health, relationships, career, finance or personal growth, the book offers practical strategies to witness positive life changes.

Later in April 2023, Manoj Dembla launched another book 'You Can Work Wonders'. The book is for all those who are striving to achieve success in the personal and professional realms. The best part about the book is that it explains to its readers differentiate between personal and professional success. For all those who have always dreamt of living their life to their full potential, 'You Can Work Wonders' is a must-read for them.

On the professional front, Manoj Dembla is working as an Advisor - Finance, Accounts & Taxation at T-Series. With his skills in Taxation, Working Capital Management, Audits-Internal & Statutory, Liasoning, Fund Mobilization & Treasury Management; Mr. Dembla in these years has worked in different industries like telecom, entertainment, infrastructure and real estate.