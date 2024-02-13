Chandan Saxena Bridging Melodies And Codes In A Symphony Of Innovation On A FinTech Journey

In the realm of Information Technology, few stories are as compelling and multifaceted as that of Chandan Saxena, a Non-Resident Indian whose career spans over 17 years. Saxena's journey is a blend of dedication, innovation, and problem-solving skills, particularly in the FinTech sector, making him a figure of unparalleled expertise in IT and a respected independent researcher.

Currently, Saxena is making significant strides at Shazam Inc., a firm specializing in debit payment processing, where he leverages his vast experience and knowledge. However, what sets Saxena apart is not just his IT acumen but his deep-rooted connection to music. Raised in a musical family, Saxena began teaching Guitar and Keyboard at the tender age of 12. Even as he pursued a career in IT, he continued teaching music in Pune, impacting over 2000 students, including IT professionals, before 2010. Today, his father and sister continue the musical legacy through Swarodgam Music Classes and Sangeet Vatika in Kota, while Saxena has focused his energies on the IT sector, playing a leading and critical role since 2011.

After earning his engineering degree in 2006, Saxena embarked on his IT journey with multinational companies, working across India, Singapore, and the United States since 2014. His career is distinguished by involvement in several research and development projects within Information Technologies, showcasing his expertise in Cards and Payment, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Cloud technologies. Saxena's commitment to the IT sector is further demonstrated through his research, publications in internationally acclaimed journals, and patent filings in India.

Saxena's professional journey has seen him contribute to prestigious organizations such as Mphasis, HSBC Software, Atos Origin, and Wipro Ltd, gaining exposure and experience with clients like Citibank, CapitalOne, and Discover in the United States. He has been instrumental in solving complex interoperability issues with EMV Chip Cards, Point of Sales, Acquirer, Issuer, and Payment Network, proving his mettle as a problem solver in high-stress scenarios. His development of tools and processes for identifying payment fraud, suspicious transactions, and vulnerabilities in payment processing underscores his technical prowess and innovative thinking.

Beyond his corporate success, Saxena is deeply involved in the scholarly community, serving as a reviewer for many international journals and fostering innovation and value-added business solutions. His creativity is evidenced by his patents, including GenDrive for secure data storage, Notifesta for a two-way marketing strategy utilizing IoT technology, Exstreamlite for vehicle tracking, and the Credibility Quotient application to ensure the authenticity of social media content.

Chandan Saxena has emerged as a pivotal figure in the technology sector, notably for his innovative approach to e-commerce security through the introduction of a rotating CVV system. This system, which alters the card verification value periodically—potentially every hour or daily—has significantly bolstered fraud prevention measures. Saxena's method relies on a synchronized algorithm between the card and issuer, drastically reducing the chances of data compromise. His work, spanning the implementation of payment authentication methods at major multinational banks to solving critical issues with EMV Chip Cards and Mobile Wallets in the United States, has not only earned him a distinguished place in the payment domain but also serves as an inspiration. Saxena's career illustrates the profound impact that technical expertise, coupled with a drive to innovate, can have on enhancing transaction security and shaping the future of digital payments.