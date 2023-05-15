Check Out YouTuber Eman Batliwalla's Journey From A Dream To 40 Full-Time Employees

Emam Batliwala opened up on her journey as a Youtuber. She said, "As a young adult, I was always drawn to the creativity and endless possibilities that the world of YouTube offered. I spent countless hours watching everything from makeup tutorials to music videos, to daily vlogs and I was in awe of the way that these creators were able to connect with audiences around the world."



Further, she added, "This was primarily my inspiration to go on to establish my own production house, with teams of people creating a wide range of content for numerous platforms. While I never became a youtuber (maybe someday) it was the driving force behind the inception of By the gram."

Talking about how her love for YouTube for a multi-million dollar business with 40 full-time employees got successful, she said, "I had a dream of creating my own niche within the industry where I could work with other creators, entertainers, storytellers alike to bring their visions to life. I wanted to create a space where people could collaborate and create amazing content that would inspire and entertain audiences around the world."

"Starting a production house was no easy feat, but my partners Aaliya and Danisha who share an equal penchant for storytelling were determined to make it work. We started to assemble a team of talented individuals who could help with everything from video production to marketing and distribution. I looked for people who shared my passion for YouTube and our commitment to quality content. We put all our time and energy into perfecting our craft. We believed in nothing more than providing an exceptional experience for our clients to help tell their stories and focused enhancing viewing experience for our audiences with high-quality content," she concluded.