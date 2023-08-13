Choose Best Study Abroad Program And Meet Your Career Goals With Pyramid

With more than 18 years of expertise, Pyramid E services are doing an excellent job in empowering students to study abroad and get educated with the best of facilities. With an aim to instil knowledge and education into the young minds, this leading study abroad consultancy has come a long way with more than 40,000 success stories till date. Pyramid offers incredible opportunities to students who aim to achieve their career goals and touch the skies.

Mr. Bhavnoor Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Pyramid eServices, is a renowned, committed leader who has taken incredible strides in making this organization what it is today. His aim is to spread education to make the world a better place and to provide as many opportunities for quality education as possible to the students.

Under his visionary leadership, his expert team has counseled more than 5 lakh students till date. Pyramid has a strong network of over 350+ universities and colleges across the globe through which it is able to provide the most authentic and accurate information for students seeking to study abroad. Moreover, Pyramid with its determination has also overcome the challenges of 4k denial cases for visa approval to send students abroad to achieve greater heights. The study abroad consultancy has 10 offices at key locations in India, Dubai and Canada.



Often, Pyramid eServices organizes study abroad fairs in which representatives of several foreign institutions participate. This enables the students to interact directly with the representatives of the overseas institute and make an informed decision regarding their career. it is worth mentioning here that, Pyramid has been awarded for its excellent study visa services by Canadian institutions including City University, Solent University, Mohawk College, Alexander College, Seneca Sheridan College, University of Greenwich and many more.

Pyramid eServices leaves no stone unturned in the betterment of the society. believe in the quote "Success is no accident. It is Hard Work, Perseverance, Learning, Studying, Sacrifice and most of all love of what you are doing or learning to do."