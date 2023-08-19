'Creators, Digital Artists Must Innovate Constantly,' Says Shargeel Khan

When you choose to dive deep into already flourishing markets and industries, you allow competition and saturation to enter your lives. Combating this is challenging, but no one ever said it is impossible to achieve. More and more people, especially from the younger brigade, have made highly profitable careers out of social media through content creation in their niches. However, they must also learn how to stand distinctive and stay ahead of the competition, points out digital creator and artist Shargeel Khan.

Shargeel Khan, also known as Shargeel Mughal, is an exceptional artist, model, influencer, blogger and content creator in the social media world who has remained one of the most talked-about artists in the space. You wonder how? Well, he has made sure to create content in his niches like lifestyle, tech, travel and more by sticking to the trends while also entertaining his audiences.

To stay ahead of the competition, the Dubai-based artist, who also serves as the CEO of iPoint, a one-of-a-kind electronic store exclusively for Apple products, constantly innovates in content creation to make his content game stronger than ever on social media.



He says that budding content creators must explore new techniques, tools and ideas to create refreshing and engaging content that can instantaneously connect with them. They must also stick to their chosen niches, stay consistent, and focus on their target demographic to tailor content accordingly. This helps audiences resonate with the content and build loyalty.

Shargeel Khan wants rising content creators to also focus on one of the most essential and vital parts of content creation, SEO. This helps in enhancing discoverability, online visibility and growth.

He also excitedly discusses collaborating with fellow creators to expand their reach and tap into new markets and audiences worldwide. The Dubai-based young talent with a massive over 10K subscribers on his YouTube channel says it is essential to analyze performance metrics for refining content and creating a more powerful impact on audiences.