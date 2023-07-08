Digital Creator Prachi Solanki's Collaboration With Annu’s Creation Is Wow

Instagram is full of opportunities, and many talented individuals are trying to make the most of these openings. But among the dime-a-dozen struggling creators, one name that is grabbing all the attention is Prachi Solanki. You might have already recognised this beauty by her name, haven't you?





cre Trending Stories

Better known for her commendable work in the music video, Radhe Shyam, this young lady is also creating an unmissable mark on netizens with her stunning content. She is held in high regard for her content creation skills and has also worked with many top brands to date. Speaking of which, she was recently seen working with the famous clothing brand Annu's Creation. While Prachi has already worked with them, this time she was seen gracing their sub-brand.The actress wore a beautiful, lightweight, and super chic rose pink maxi dress from this established apparel company. She looked absolutely stunning in that reel, which was posted on the official Instagram page of Annu's Creation. Besides that, she also wore a colourful ghagra choli set from this brand which is again, extremely jaw-dropping.Talking about her collaborations with this well-known brand, Prachi says, "I have already worked with Annu’s Creation and was thrilled to be a part of this sub-brand by them. I am really happy to wear their collections and also share them with my fans. Their outfits are absolutely gorgeous, and I am simply in love with the designs."Prachi Solanki is famous for the IIM Ahmedabad unveiling of Gujarat finalist Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017. She also started her own brand, PSOL by Prachi Solanki. Her music video, Radhe Shyam, has fetched more than 1.5 million views on YouTube and is still causing waves. She is extremely hardworking and is admired by thousands of people. From her fashion sense to her acting skills, she is the complete package.She has more than 360k followers on Instagram and is admired for her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She has worked with many brands, including Sequinze India, Raffles, Vivo Gujarat, and more. We wish her luck in her upcoming projects.