'Don't Get Serious' Founder Rohan Pandya; Know the Struggle Behind Becoming the Poster Boy

Rohan Pandya popularly known as 'Poster Boy,' is a witty individual who raises awareness of social issues by bringing them to the public's attention. He is the internet's go-to spokesperson for issues because he speaks up when others do not. Rohan discussed how he got into the business of making viral posters and signboards in an interview, as well as how he has succeeded in doing so.

When Rohan Pandya was in his first year of his MBA, he began writing out of interest. He was completely free to follow his interest while still a student, but he also made sure he didn't lose out on the fun of college life. Don't Get Serious currently has 1.6 Million supporters and followers after a journey spanning five long years. Given the rate at which they are flourishing, it's feasible that by 2025, they'll have amassed 10 million followers. Don't Get Serious' development by Rohan and expansion was certainly not easy. He was able to devote all of his attention to the community for the first two years.

On his social media platforms, Poster Boy often crafts posters, signboards, and videos about societal topics. His major goal is to increase public awareness of and spread the word about social concerns in India. The major goal is to raise people's awareness of the problems and assist them in finding solutions rather than keeping quiet and allowing them to get worse. His posters are both hilarious and really intriguing.

Mr. Rohan Pandya, the founder of Don't Get Serious, incites people to take issues in society seriously by posting words on a signboard and increasing awareness of problems. Poster Boy speaks up via his original thoughts each time a social issue arises.

Poster Boy discussed the problems of Kashmiri Pandits during the release of Kashmir Files when no one was talking about the film, and his articles quickly gained popularity. Numerous others, including the film's director Mr. Vivek Agnihotri, shared his posters. He felt more empowered as a result to speak out against social injustices.