Dr Jasmit Sahani is a true patriot working towards all-round development

New Delhi: Dr. Jasmit Sahani, Director of Doon International School, believes in the theory of “Knowledge is Money” instead of Time. He is an Author, a Businessman, a Theoretical Physicist, a Psycological Illusionist, a Musician, a Photographer, a Writer, a Motivational Speaker, a Hypnotist, a Fitness Expert, a Philosopher, and a Rubik's Cube Expert, all at the same time.

This should not be shocking for anyone because apart from just this, he has multiple achievements under his belt and has 5, extremely knowledgeable books written by his name. Those are:

1. Ishwar aur Vigyan

2. Brain Secrets

3. Mahabharat Psychology

4. Shri Ramayan Katha

5. The Rider of Time.

These books with powerful names have deep content written into them that is capable of influencing people and society as a whole.

Establishing World Famous Doon International School (Dehradun) branch in Shahjahanpur City, Dr. Sahani’s key achievements are:

1. He has been awarded by Sahitya Ratna Samman on 17th Nov 2021 from Cabinet Minister.

2. He has been awarded by Atal Ratna Samman on 10th June 2022 from Member of Parliament.

3. He has been awarded by Kavya Bhushan Samnan on 30th April 2022 from famous Padma Shri singer Anup Jalota.

4. He has appeared on Uttar Pradesh Govt's official FM Live for an interview of his book on 5th Nov 2022.

“Every individual person living in this Country, has a huge responsibility to contribute for the development of the Country according to his own strength. We cannot run away from this coz whatever happens inside the country, affects us in its own way”, quotes Dr. Jasmit Sahani. He cares for the country and is aware of the fact that each person’s individual role is extremely important towards progress of the Country and that unity can take you to multiple milestones that collectively can raise the Country’s voice among big bulls.

Dr. Sahani also reads books and in recent years he came to know that those people who have written books on History or those who have contributed their efforts on documenting our History, have not provided us the complete and correct information and left so much important events and remarkable personalities to be mentioned in our history books.

He says,” History is what defines us on world platform and with incomplete or wrong historical knowledge, we have been feeling inferior in front of the world, despite of having a glorious history including modern and Ancient Era.” As a result, he thinks that this is not in the favour of our students and will be worst for our future generations.

He talks about his mission being “To provide complete and correct information on our history and to encourage our youth to feel proud of their culture and motivate them to contribute their individual efforts to make our society and Country strong."