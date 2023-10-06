In the realm of endodontics, the landscape of root canal surgery in India has seen a notable evolution - with more than 15 million root canal treatments (RCTs) being performed each year.

This revolution is largely driven by the pioneering endeavors of professionals like Dr. Raghu Narayan.

As a trailblazer within the industry, Dr. Narayan has played a pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in root canal treatments.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Raghu Narayan has established himself as a beacon of excellence in the field of endodontics, leaving an indelible mark of expertise and knowledge. Over this period, he has successfully administered approximately 18,000 Root Canal Treatments (RCTs), setting a high standard of care for dental health.

He is renowned within the dental community as the "Dentist of Dentists," being the most sought-after dentist in the country when it comes to dental treatments or referrals for complex cases that require specialized expertise.

He fondly recalls having treated over 500 fellow dentists and emphasizes that treating them can be even more challenging than treating the average person.

However, Dr. Raghu Narayan's impact extends beyond his clinical practice. His dedication to the advancement of endodontics has led him to impart his wisdom to more than 3,500 dentists, thereby shaping the future of modern root canal treatment techniques.

He embarked on his journey in endodontics at the M.R. Ambedkar Dental College and Hospital, where he laid the foundation for his illustrious career. He further honed his expertise by obtaining a Master's degree in Endodontics from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bangalore.

Driven by his thirst for knowledge, Dr. Narayan pursued super specialisation in Advanced Endodontics courses at the University of Florida (UF) and delved into the intricate realm of Micro Endodontics at the University at Buffalo (UB) at the State University of New York (SUNY).His dedication to refining his skills saw him complete Master Clinician training at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA/gIDE)

With nearly two decades of clinical dentistry experience, he stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft. Beyond being a practitioner, he serves as a dedicated professor and Micro Endodontist, ensuring that the next generation of dentists are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of modern endodontics.

His contributions to the field extend beyond the confines of his clinic. Dr. Raghu Narayan actively participates in national and international endodontic societies, sharing his insights through lectures and deliberations at prestigious conferences and forums worldwide.

His knowledge finds a broader audience through articles and columns published in national newspapers and dental magazines and has authored books on Advanced Root Canal treatment, 21st-century digital Dental practice and Diabetic Dental Care.

Yet, Dr. Raghu Narayan's influence knows no boundaries.

As the Program Director of the Advanced Endodontic Principles program at the University of Buffalo (UB), USA, and the Academic Director of Modern Endodontics at the Dental Academy for Clinical Excellence (DACE), USA, he is shaping the future of endodontics education on a global scale. Furthermore, he serves as a research advisor and key opinion leader for various national and international manufacturers.