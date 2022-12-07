Dr. Susmita Gupta, an esteemed writer and woman behind Ed Innova lends her hand to Sukhmay Foundation

New Delhi: Dr. Susmita Gupta is widely known as a writer and author of 4 best-selling fiction books and had set a world record with the International Book of Record for writing and publishing the maximum number of books on an online Platform.

Currently based out of Noida, Dr. Susmita Gupta was born on 21st September 1992 in the small town of Alipurduar District of West Bengal. She formed her Advertising Agency, Ed Innova™ in 2021 after quitting her job as an HR professional to become a professional content writer.

Dr. Susmita Gupta is honored with an honorary Doctorate Award by MBR for her excellence in the field of writing and entrepreneurship.

Since Childhood, Dr. Susmita Gupta was always inclined toward philanthropic activities and always dedicated her time and efforts equally towards the upliftment of underprivileged kids in one way or the other within her capacity. Her vision had grown stronger when she learned about Sukhmay Foundation and the visionary social worker Harsh Vardhan who together with his team strives hard to eradicate hunger, and illiteracy so that they can bring about a change in society.

Free health check-up camps, tree plantation, Clothes distribution, Free Education to underprivileged children, and Free food distribution are the activities carried out by Sukhmay Foundation in Noida. The unique social initiatives of Harsh Vardhan are joined by BJP Mahila Morcha Zilla Mantri of Noida Mahanagar Nilam Gupta Mani and her Husband Prince Subroto Mani who imparts free education to the underprivileged children of jhuggis situated in Sector -18,17 &16, of Noida.

With tremendous knowledge of Business Management Dr. Susmita Gupta has reached new heights with her Advertising Agency Ed Innova™ within 1.5 years of its inception, which caters to its services with regard to Content writing, PR, and Book Publishing. Now, Dr. Susmita Gupta together with her entire team of Ed Innova, is embarking on new heights by taking the privilege of honoring every individual from every field with a recognition award so that it motivates them and inspires others too to do a great job in their own field.