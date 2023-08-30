In a world driven by innovation, one company stands out for its commitment to women's health and well-being. Aarya Menstrual Cup, founded in 2009 by Kalpesh Mehta and Mahesh Shah has become a beacon of quality, commitment, and consistency in the realm of feminine hygiene.

Based in Vasai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Aarya has revolutionized the menstrual care landscape with its scientifically superior products, making strides in both safety and sustainability.

Behind the scenes of this groundbreaking venture is the mind of Kalpesh Mehta. With a strong educational foundation from DCE 1991 and a wealth of experience in the Rubber Field, Mehta's journey was fueled by a deep interest in research and development. It was during this journey that the revolutionary concept of a menstrual cup took center stage, inspiring the birth of the Aarya Menstrual Cup.



He was guided and assisted at all times by his partner – Mahesh Shah, an accomplished alumnus of commerce, who brings forth a distinguished legacy, enriched by over three decades of invaluable expertise in the realm of manufacturing.

Aarya Menstrual Cup's commitment to quality is underlined by a rigorous scientific approach. The company's products undergo a series of comprehensive tests, each designed to ensure the utmost safety and effectiveness.

At the heart of Aarya Menstrual Cup's existence lies a profound vision and mission. The vision is to empower women to break free from gender-biased boundaries, fostering confidence through safe and sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. By providing quality hygiene products, Aarya aims to propel women to become confident individuals who contribute significantly to society.