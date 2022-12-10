Fierce stunt training session for an upcoming film is underway for Raanna

New Delhi: Raanna’s road to fame and success has been an exhilarating one! After his debut movie, 'Ek Love Ya' became a blockbuster hit, Raanna’s performance was highly applauded and praised by critics and the audience. Now, Raanna has his hands full of new exciting projects and is currently training for stunts for his upcoming project. Raanna, also known as Abhishek, is the brother of the famous actress Rakshitha.

Growing up among famous personalities of their era - his mother Mamatha Rao, sister Rakshitha, and brother-in-law Prem - Raanna was intrigued with the world of glamour. He went on to pursue engineering however, in the final year of his degree he decided to dedicate all his time and heart to his childhood passion. His acting skills were honed at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, where he gained exposure to the film and theatre industries. Raanna shares, “During the final year of my engineering, I wanted to take up acting as a career, and I realised that if I didn’t express myself, I would never be able to fulfil my dream. I expressed this to my mother and later conveyed it to Prem, who supported my interest. Eventually, everything fell in place.”

Raanna’s debut movie Ek Love Ya continued on the big screen for more than three months. Before his big break, working as an assistant director for his famous brother-in-law, Prem, provided Raanna with expertise and exposure. During that time, he had the benefit of interacting and learning from talented personalities such as Shivaraj Kumar, Sudeep, and many more. “My process to get into films began in 2015, and Prem has been guiding me for 7 years. However, I never believed that a director of his calibre would helm a film for me. He is a brand and he understands the audience’s pulse. I must thank my mother, my sister, and Prem for giving wings to my acting dreams,” Raanna further adds.

Raanna’s mother Mamatha Rao and his dearest sister Rakshitha are the major sources of inspiration and motivation that drove Raanna to pursue a career in the film industry. His splendour and talent will open new horizons for Raanna in the coming years. Raanna is currently under training under professionals to perform stunts in his upcoming movie that is under production. Raanna is thrilled about this upcoming project and can’t wait for the movie to hit the screens.