From Dreaming Of Acting To Becoming A Self-Made Talent, Ayra Bansal Has Come A Long Way

The self-made talent Ayra Bansal recently stunned everyone with her acting skills in a new music video, “Meri Bitiya,” showcasing her innate ability to do more in her career as a model and actor.





So much has already been spoken about a few individuals and professionals working their way to the top in their respective industries of the world. Still, there is so much more that people need to know and learn more about to understand people’s brilliance in their work and journeys to reach their desired success. Most of these individuals are females who come from different parts of the world and who go ahead in making their name prominent in ways more than one. One among them who has been making a lot of buzz lately in the Indian modelling and entertainment realm is Ayra Bansal, also known as Aartii bansal.Ayra Bansal may appear to be yet another rising and promising model and actor in the industry vying to make her mark, but she is definitely more than that, which she has proved by the kind of hard work and resilience she has shown in her journey of doing great work in her chosen niche. She was born on 6th November 1997 in Agra, India, to Baijnath Bansal and Santosh Devi. Growing up, she always dreamt of becoming a part of the Indian entertainment world but also focused on first finishing her studies and thus completed her B.Sc. After this, she pursued her passion for becoming a model and actor and moved to Mumbai to get closer to her dreams.Currently, she is making great headlines, for she recently featured in a music video titled “Meri Bitiya,” which is an emotional Hindi song and has been consistently gaining more and more views and streams on top streaming platforms of the world. As a model, she loves being in front of the camera. Her photogenic face, coupled with her natural confidence, has helped her gain massive work with top brands in a very short span of time.Speaking about making it big in the ever-so-competitive industry, Ayra Bansal (@ayraaartii) says that in the end, all that matters is how deep one dives into the field and how willing a person is to give it their all in order to keep learning new things and experimenting new work to better their craft.