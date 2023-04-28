From Plays To Music Videos, This Young Actor Has Come A Long Way

Many actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Alia Bhatt, and Zendaya started acting young and proved that talent never sees age. They eventually made it big in the TV or film industry. Today, many movies, shows and music videos greatly demand child/teenage actors. One such talent is 17-year-old Aryan Gupta.

Aryan Gupta has had the acting bug in him from a very young age. During his school days, he would participate in skits or dramas. In his college, he participated in various street plays for college festivals. To understand the craft better, Aryan is also undertaking acting workshops.

Being in front of a camera is a dream come true for the aspiring star. The 17-year-old signed a music video called ‘Mauj Bhari Zindagi’.

He says, "I have grown up watching a lot of movies and TV shows. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Brad Pitt and many such talented stars. They make me believe in my dream. Initially, I thought acting was just about saying dialogues and emoting in front of the camera. But the acting workshops helped me understand that it is a long process."

“I have learned how knowing dialogues and looking good isn’t enough to be a good actor. One must understand the depth of the scenes, vision of the director and writer to get everything on point. I am excited to see what life has planned for me. So far, I am grateful with the opportunities coming my way. But I have a very long way to go as I am just 17. I hope that in the next 2 years, I make it big in the TV or web industry," he added.