From School Time To Rise Of Warr: OAO India's Diverse And Engaging Gaming Portfolio

In the era of digitalization, mobile gaming has taken the world by storm. Gaming has now evolved from a leisure activity to a lucrative industry, attracting investors and game enthusiasts alike. The gaming industry in India has grown significantly in the last few years, and the trend is expected to continue. One such company that has made its mark in the gaming world is OAO India.

Founded in 2018 by Master Aryen Suresh Kute, OAO India is a Pune-based gaming company that has quickly made a name for itself in the gaming industry. The name 'OAO' stands for Online-Aryen-Organization. The company has a mission to create exciting, entertaining, and adventurous games that prove to be a great experience for the players.

Master Aryen Suresh Kute, the founder and CMD of OAO India, has been a passionate gamer from a very young age. He has always been fascinated by the technology behind mobile games. His exposure to accompanying his parents in various meetings with different teams fuelled his drive to establish his own company and chart his own course.

OAO India's USP lies in its focus on design principles to develop games that can be enjoyed by users across the globe. They also focus on creating gaming experiences that are difficult to find elsewhere. The company fosters creativity and ownership, allowing them to make truly world-class games that are different from their competitors. OAO India's strategic vision is to create games that can be played for years to come.

OAO India offers a diverse collection of games suitable for gamers of all genres. One of the games that OAO India has in its catalogue is the 'School Time' game, a runner game that is reliving the school days. In this endless runner game, the player needs to use great reflexes to jump and slide, collecting more and more coins to buy more props in this back-to-school fun game. Another exciting game in OAO India's catalogue is 'Krishna Makhan Masti,' a bubble shooter type game for kids where little Krishna matches coloured matkis to break and free his friends and have delicious Makhan.

OAO India's game 'Indian Food Baash' is an easy-to-play match-three puzzle game where the player needs to plan their moves by matching three or more food items in a row while using boosters to overcome the tricky puzzles. The game has impressive graphics, animations, and incredible sound effects that keep the player hooked.

OAO India's 'Rise of Warr' (ROW) is a strategy card game based on Indian mythology. In this game, the player needs to boost their character's power with magic potions and shields and defeat evil to save the kingdom. The game has three different playable modes, Practice, Story, and Challenge, each with distinct gameplay features and mechanics that make ROW an engaging and addictive card game.

OAO India's 'War Zone - The Soldier' is a platform-style 2D action shooting game. In this game, the player is a Warrior/Elite Commander on a mission to fight enemies. With different guns and grenades to battle, this Runner Shooter-Game keeps the player hooked for hours. The game has daily missions, and completing them offers rewards that help the player level up.

As OAO INDIA continues to expand its gaming portfolio, it will be exciting to see what innovative and creative games they come up with next. In the words of Master Aryen Suresh Kute, "We are committed to delivering quality games that not only entertain but also provide a great experience for the players. Our goal is to create games that stand the test of time and become classics. We are dedicated to improving our games and bringing our players new and exciting experiences."