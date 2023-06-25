Godrej Introduces A Platform For Youth To Become India's Next Biggest Content Creator

Godrej L’Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, unveils the first edition of its influencer hunt program, ‘Godrej L’Affaire Select’. In association with India’s top content creator, Ranveer Allahbadia, Godrej L’Affaire Select’ is a first-of-its-kind hunt for content creators across India. Godrej L’Affaire Select’ aims to mentor and nurture India’s upcoming 25 influencers of tomorrow with its unique squad program.

The participants will be judged across three phases evaluated basis of the reels uploaded for the concept, relevance, interest factor and time efficiency of the video, quality of content and execution, use of hashtags, captions, cover images, the concept of brand integration, profile engagement and performance and relevancy as per influencer category.

Godrej L’Affaire Select gives content creators from across India a national platform to showcase their talent. The Godrej L’Affaire Select panel comprises of Tanya Dubash - Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies; Riaan George, luxury journalist and content creator; Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, parenting coach and the founder of one of India's fastest growing Parenting Platforms– Get, Set, Parent with Pallavi; Scherezade Shroff - Model to YouTube Sensation and lifestyle blogger; Isa Khan - Ace travel photographer and content creator; and Malini Agarwal - Co-founder of MissMalini.com & Good creator company and OG content creator. The shortlisted influencers will be trained and mentored to develop skills under the guidance of Ranveer Allahbadia.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “Be it our daily life choices or brands we use, content creators are shaping our opinions. Today it is no longer an urban situation and we are seeing the emergence of good content creators from Tier II, III cities, towns, and villages. According to an influencer marketing firm Zefmo, India will have the largest base of social media content creators globally. The influencer marketing sector is set to reach INR 3,000 crores in FY 24. Leveraging this insight, Godrej L’Affaire Select, part of Godrej L’Affaire, our owned media property aims to give a platform to budding authentic content creators from across urban and rural India to hone their talent. The initiative by Godrej L'Affaire along with Ranveer Allahbadia, and many more experts from allied fields related to the lifestyle space promises an exceptional opportunity for aspiring content creators to elevate their content creation journey and make a lasting impact in the industry.”

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Content Creator and Entrepreneur said, “Being a content creator has been fulfilling because it helps me reinvent and challenge my creativity. It has pushed me to step out of my comfort zone, explore new avenues, and build a successful brand. With Godrej L’Affaire Select, I am delighted to extend the baton of creativity and groom the next big influencer of India. I hope to guide the upcoming influencers on their path to a successful career as content creators.”

The 25 L’Affaire Select winners will be recognized as members of Godrej L’Affaire Squad, exclusive invites to events based in Mumbai, endorsements, and an opportunity to work with various Godrej group brands. Breaking away from the conventional mold, Godrej L’Affaire Select sets itself apart as a unique platform that transcends recognition. The program's unique selling points (USPs) are meticulously designed to uplift content creators, presenting them with a comprehensive package of benefits and opportunities to unlock their full potential.

To become a part of the L’Affaire Select Squad, participants must be over 18 years of age, a citizen of India with 10k to 25k followers on Instagram with a public profile. The participant must also have uploaded more than 100 posts, a highlights section, and should have done a minimum of 5 brand collaborations.