Gold to Generosity: The Inspiring Story Of Herry Shroti aka 'Goldman'

Herry Shroti, popularly known as Goldman, is not only known for his luxurious lifestyle but also for his philanthropic activities. His kind nature and generosity towards those in need have won the hearts of many. His actions prove that being wealthy and successful does not necessarily mean being selfish and greedy.

Goldman's acts of kindness extend beyond donating money to charities. He is known to personally visit hospitals and distribute food packets to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. His assistance to underprivileged people in need of COVID-19 medicines, equipment, and food has been a great help to many. He has even provided oxygen cylinders to hospitals in various districts and cities, showing his commitment to helping those in need.

Goldman believes that even a small act of kindness can go a long way in changing someone's life. He understands the value of education and basic necessities, and he has been actively involved in supporting underprivileged children's education. His contributions to education, nutrition, and basic security have made a significant impact on children's lives, enabling them to lead normal life.