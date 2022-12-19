India's first experiential festival Creators United set to honor the best digital voices with a power-packed awards ceremony!

New Delhi: India’s leading digital entertainment & lifestyle content platform Pinkvilla and Mad Influence, one of the country’s largest influencer agencies, recently announced the launch of ‘Creators United’. Creators United is India’s first and biggest experiential festival for the country’s most loved content creators. One of the biggest highlights of the two-day highly exclusive event, which will bring the best of the best creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms in the country together in the ultimate dream destination. Goa on the 15th and 16th of January 2023, is the coveted Creators United awards ceremony.

The Creators United 2023 awards, set to take place on 16th January 2023 will celebrate the brightest content creation superstars changing India's digital landscape. Felicitating the biggest impact drivers and powerful digital voices and recognizing exceptional content across 15+ categories, the awards cover the most diverse genres such as finance, travel, comedy, fashion, tech, gaming, food, and much more.

Specially curated by Pinkvilla to pack a big punch, the glamorous awards are slated to be a highly exclusive extravaganza.

Featuring a sizzling red carpet, thunderous performances from some of the biggest artists, the most entertaining acts from the night’s energetic presenters, and much more, the awards night is set to be a celebration like no other! With the selection process slated to be 50% jury evaluation and 50% public voting led, the jury is being helmed by some of the biggest industry leaders and celebrated public figures.

The awards are an extension of the property’s long term-vision to define how content creators can engage audiences in a meaningful and growth-oriented way as the swiftly expanding creators’ economy continues to shape the new digital era. Other unique and exclusive activities at the event, that promise to enable the most compelling live experiences for creators include networking sundowners, special content zones, music, wellness and mindfulness activities, brand collaboration initiatives, and much more.