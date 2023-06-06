Inspirational Conversation With Pankaj Choudhary, Founder of 'Let's Do It India' Foundation

New Delhi: In a vibrant gathering of young and dynamic Indian businessmen, industry leaders, and specialists, an intriguing geo-political and social conversation took place in Tampa, Florida. The event featured the presence of Professor Pankaj Choudhary, a visionary leader and founder of Let's Do It India Foundation. The dialogue centered around the shared aspirations for progress and growth, emphasizing the significance of the present moment in shaping the past, current, and future.

The event, orchestrated by Pankaj Ojha, Vice President of Deutsche Bank and executive head of the USA chapter of Let's Do It India Foundation, brought together nearly 50 young entrepreneurs, professionals, and CEOs from Tampa, Florida. The aim was to engage in a comprehensive conversation with Professor Pankaj Choudhary, exploring the geo-political and social landscape and seeking avenues for collaboration and progress.

Let's Do It India Foundation envisions strengthening diplomatic ties between India and the United States by initiating bilateral strategic initiatives. The organization's core team, currently on a multi-state visit to the United States, seeks to foster greater youth-level engagement across various societal spectrums. The recent outreach meetings and programs held in Miami and Tampa, Florida, serve as stepping stones toward achieving this goal.

The engaging conversation between young tech entrepreneurs and Professor Pankaj Choudhary, the visionary founder of Let's Do It India Foundation, showcased the dedication and drive of individuals committed to progress and growth. Through their combined efforts, they aim to strengthen bilateral ties, promote youth engagement, and spearhead initiatives in green technology and climate change. The event served as an inspiring platform for collaboration, heralding a brighter and more sustainable future for India and the United States.