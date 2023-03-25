It's About Making Ideas Happen - Abhimanyu Jakhar

Abhimanyu Jakhar a shipbuilder, restaurateur, talks about his path to achieve success and all the challenges he faced along the way, based on his desire and passion to make things happen.

How was the initial phase when you started and when did you finally start seeing it be successful?

The initial phase for any entrepreneur is confusing with an element of scare. For meit was a belief inside attached to a dream that I could see clearly. I had no background knowledge since I wasn't experienced in any of the industries I was getting into but definitely had the will and curiosity to learn what I didn’t know. I knew I will make mistakes but the strategy was very simple to learn from them and not repeat the mistakes and that’s how I can say have made my way till here. There were times where I thought I got this, there were times full of self doubts but again a dream and a burning heart can drive you through things you never would have thought off.

Did you have a role model?

I didn’t have many role models in my life but I knew in my mind the situations I didn’t want to be in and people I didn’t want to be like. I definitely got inspired by a lot of people in my life to start with my mother who has actually taught me alot when it comes to determination, hardwork and power of manifestation. Also people like Ratan Tata and Barack Obama had me inspired, the struggles and vision they have is something I relate to.

How do you or did you handle setbacks?

Setbacks for anyone are always heartbreaking, nobody is ever to have a setback to be honest but this is the most essential part of your journey because they teach you so much without which getting to your goal is almost impossible. I have had a very simple hack in life - just put the work in and never give up. With this u will be there if not today tomorrow or maybe the day after but nothing can stop you if u dont give up.

What are your long term goals?

Initially when I started off like mentioned before as well my goals were like anyone focused on money, power, respect etc but today I want my work to make a difference in this world. I want to make my contribution towards the future of this world. The people we employ are in better state in life because of an idea I was able to put into reality this alone is an extremely good feeling with a lot of responsibility.

How do you stay positive when you face certain setbacks?

You will have setbacks in this beautiful journey you have more bad days than good ones but what you do on the bad days the mindset you have regarding your goals and life on these days matter the most.

Give your best and just focus on work like there is nothing that can stop you and you will realise there is nothing that can hold youu back if you have the will and determination to go for it.

One thing that definitely helps me handle setbacks is reminding myself the reason I started all of this and for me that alone is good enough to push me to try again.

When you decided you leave the conventional path and start something totally out of your comfort zone?

When i started my first business I was 18 years old in college, fueled up with desire for a dream I had and a lot of courage. I had very little knowledge but knew I will somehow figure it out, learn on my way and exactly did that. Starting with anything new will always present you with a lot of setbacks, unseen challenges which happened with me as well.