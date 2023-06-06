Jagat Patel Opens Up On Why The Fever For Foreign Degrees Is Soaring High Between Indian Students
He is the founder of the Overseas Education Centre (OEC) which has emerged as the best overseas education consultancy.
New Delhi: We are living in an era where education has become boundaryless. While the internet has brought many online courses from international universities to India, a lot of students want to go foreign for their education. And lately, their number has augmented. Don't you want to know why? Well, to understand this, we will need some proficient's help, and who could be better than Jagat Patel for the same? He is one of the best edupreneur and has been a guiding light for many students.
Adding further, Jagat Patel said, "There are many courses and specializations that aren't available in India yet. That's the reason why Indian students are willing to go abroad for higher education." Besides this, he also emphasises how today's generation is more open to following their passion and ready for adventures. He says, "The Indian youth are willing to take a risk to follow their passion, learn something new, and become professionals in their field. They want to leave home and travel the world, but they also want to be successful at it."
OEC has helped hundreds of students improve their career prospects and employability by studying in some of the most desirable destinations around the world. Jagat Patel has worked with institutions around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the USA, Canada, & New Zealand. They have offices in India, Sri Lanka and Dubai. If you too are planning foreign education, then Jagat Patel and OEC has got your back.
