Jagat Patel Opens Up On Why The Fever For Foreign Degrees Is Soaring High Between Indian Students

New Delhi: We are living in an era where education has become boundaryless. While the internet has brought many online courses from international universities to India, a lot of students want to go foreign for their education. And lately, their number has augmented. Don't you want to know why? Well, to understand this, we will need some proficient's help, and who could be better than Jagat Patel for the same? He is one of the best edupreneur and has been a guiding light for many students.





He is the founder of the Overseas Education Centre (OEC) which has emerged as the best overseas education consultancy. He has 20 years of experience in this field and understands its dynamics thoroughly. Speaking of the increased number of Indian students seeking overseas education credentials, he says: "The industry is growing at such a rapid pace that it has doubled in the past five years. The students may be looking at these degrees as a way of accessing better jobs and higher salaries."Adding further, Jagat Patel said, "There are many courses and specializations that aren't available in India yet. That's the reason why Indian students are willing to go abroad for higher education." Besides this, he also emphasises how today's generation is more open to following their passion and ready for adventures. He says, "The Indian youth are willing to take a risk to follow their passion, learn something new, and become professionals in their field. They want to leave home and travel the world, but they also want to be successful at it."OEC has helped hundreds of students improve their career prospects and employability by studying in some of the most desirable destinations around the world. Jagat Patel has worked with institutions around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the USA, Canada, & New Zealand. They have offices in India, Sri Lanka and Dubai. If you too are planning foreign education, then Jagat Patel and OEC has got your back.