Jagat Pharma Gets WHO-GMP, CoPP Certification For Ayurvedic Eye Drops

New Delhi: In a major feat to establish itself as one of the leading companies in Ayurveda, Uttar Pradesh-based Jagat Pharma has now been accredited with the WHO-GMP (World Health Organization - Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP) for its groundbreaking invention – the Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops.

This is the first time any Ayurvedic eye drop manufactured in the country has received the WHO-GMP certificate and (CoPP) certificate. Today Jagat Pharma stands out and has placed itself amongst the handful of manufacturing units of Ayurvedic products to have achieved this quality benchmark.

The Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops by Jagat Pharma have been clinically used for 36 years with a track record to reverse cataract-induced visual impairment. The eye drops are used to treat complex eye diseases like Cataracts, Macular Degeneration, Myopia, Hypermetropia, Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinitis Pigmentosa, etc.

Some of the most unique ayurvedic ingredients used in the Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops include Chandan (Santalum album), Apamarg (Achyranthes aspera), Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare), Punarnava (Boerhaviadiffusa), Bhringaraj (Ecliptaprostrata), Arjuna (Terminalia arjuna), and Satva Pudina (Mentha piperita), to name a few.

“We are indeed elated to have been accredited by the WHO-GMP certification and CoPP Certificate, which is a hallmark of best manufacturing practices. Our aim has always been to continue advanced medicinal research and come up with products which will provide the best medical benefit to the maximum number of people. The World Health Organization recognizing our dedicated efforts is an encouragement for us to put even more focus on research and innovation,” said Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma.