Jaishree Nenwani – Indian Author talks about 7 plus a pro habit in 'Tiny Habits Massive Results'

New Delhi: Based out of New Delhi, India Jaishree Nenwani is an Author, blogger and homepreneur. Recently she published her first book - Tiny Habits Massive Results. Jaishree started her career with a corporate job, but due to health concerns, she had to quit her job. Every closed door is an opening to a new one. She decided to restart her career from home.

Jaishree has been passionate about writing since childhood, so she decided to pick up writing as her career. To polish her writing skills, she started off as a freelance content creator.

In 2017, Nenwani started her own blog GetSetHappy. Her writing revolves around being happy, personal growth, and mindful living. Through her writing, she inspires everyone to live their best life Mentally, Physically, and Spiritually. Today her blog is a “go-to” place for those who are looking for ways to improve their lives and become happy.

In her newly launched book “Tiny Habits Massive Results” she has talked about 7 (plus a pro-habit) that have impacted the course of her life.

The book “Tiny Habits Massive Results” is about little everyday habits that have a Powerful Impact on our Lives. She says “Other than the random element of luck, what differentiates successful people from the rest are their Habits. They cultivate certain habits which contribute to their happier and healthy life.”

Adapting these habits and using them in your life could be rewarding in all aspects of your life. In this book, you will learn about simple yet impactful lifestyle habits that separate achievers from regular people. These tiny habits have a transformative effect on your physical and mental health, career, your relationships, and life.

So, if there are some areas of your life that are not flourishing as they should, “Tiny Habits Massive Results” can be your life changer and help you feel better, and give you hope for your life.