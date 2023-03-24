Jyotsana Haldkar, Mohd Sharia To Be Seen In Utkarsh Saxena’s 'Bani Tu Mere Layi'

After gaining a huge amount of popularity on Instagram, Jyotsana Haldkar is up with yet another treat for all his fans. The actress is back with a new romantic music video titled 'Bani Tu Mere Layi' opposite Badnaam kar Diya & Mulakaatein fame actor Mohd sharia, who also happens to make his second song as lead Actor with this upcoming Music Video.

Ever since the announcement of Bani Tu Mere Layi on social media, there has been a huge buzz on the internet, and the fans have been quite eager to see the mesmerizing chemistry of Jyotsana Haldkar & Mohd Sharia in the song.

The music video is Ingeniously directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and will be released on the official YouTube channel DS Creations Music in the month of April 2023.

The duo's sizzling on-screen chemistry in the video Makes it even more appealing to the audience, and one cannot take their eyes off the screen. The lyrics of the song are extremely well written, and it is supported by the soulful voice of Singer Utkarsh Saxena.

Their camaraderie keeps you hooked on the song the Entire Time, and both Sharia & Jyotsana haldkar steals the show with their charm and Chemistry. The Music Video is surely a treat for all the fans.

Produced by Ashish Sharma under the banner Mad Motion Pictures, this melodic Music video was shot in the elegant beauty spots of Chandigarh.