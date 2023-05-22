Krishna Kant Shukla, KK Sufi's Journey From Dreamer To Achiever

Krishna Kant Shukla better known as KK Sufi was born and brought up in Agra. While everybody thought he was going to be the next priest in the temple like his father KK Sufi had dreams to unleash. In 2007 he used to see his sister learn music and got inclined toward it.

His practice of ’riyaz’ led him to a destination he always desired. His devotion was towards music since the very beginning. He learned to play instruments like dholak, tabla and electric guitar.

Besides the know-how expertise of musical instruments, KK Sufi is also a vocalist who performs at various colleges and universities, weddings, live shows and concerts across the country.

His inclination towards music made him join a rock band named “Harfan” in the initial stages of his career as a tabla player where he performed at various concerts on Sufi songs played by the band and also participated in music contests alongside.

An ardent follower and admirer of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Kailash Kher, KK Sufi wanted to be a vocalist.

He won a singing contest in July 2013 at Magnifest an inter-university cultural festival which gave him the confidence to pursue his career in singing. After that, he grabbed the winning titles of Idea Rocks India 2014 season 6 talent hunt and Youth Fest by Dainik Jagran 2014.

Not only this he has also made a mark for himself at the live reality show Suron ke Sartaj 2015.

He has performed at various universities and colleges such as SN Medical College (Agra), Battle of Bands Judgement, B-worlds Fest, St. Peter’s College (Agra), Taj Mahotsav Show 2020, Flames Fest 2022, Braj Raj Utsav 2022 (Mathura) and GLA University Fest 2023.