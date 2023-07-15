Leading MUA Asmitha Turns Heads In Wedding Circuit With Her Stunning Bridal Makeup

The demand for makeup artists is higher than before. From pre-wedding shoots to birthdays and other occasions, they are the leaders of the grooming team. Well, speaking of weddings, can any bride step out without makeup? Of course not! Especially in today's era where Bollywood weddings are setting high standards, we need to hop on the trend. One makeup artist who is doing a brilliant job by adding to the big day of many brides is Asmitha. You might already recognize this name for her amazing makeup skills and looks.





Besides being South India's most preferred makeup artist, she has also created a strong name among the brides. She is highly admired for the bridal looks that she recreates. Whether it is a simple, minimal look or she has to recreate a themed, cultural bridal look, she does it all.When asked about the inspiration behind her bridal makeup, Asmitha said, "I believe that everything around us gives us some kind of inspiration. I closely follow the demands of my clients and merge them with my own ideas to design looks for my clients and just follow what is in trend."Talking about how bridal makeup is different, she further added, "While doing bridal makeup, there are many things that you need to take care of, like the skin color and hair color of the bride. Besides that, the shade of the bride's outfits, lighting, and everything else. So, doing bridal makeup is surely a task but also a wonderful feeling as you are making someone's day special and magnifying their happiness."Asmitha also conducts bridal makeup classes and workshops to share her tips and tricks with other makeup artists. She is the founder of the famous Chennai-based studio, Asmitha Makeover Artistry. But before being a makeup artist, she was one of the most sought-after models in the South. However, now she is achieving a new milestone in the world of makeup and beauty.She has trained more than 10,000 budding makeup artists through her offline and online classes in the last six years. Asmitha recently received The Most Inspiring Makeup Artist award from SHE India, South India's No. 1 Women's Digital Magazine. Her innovative techniques for transfer-proof, water-resistant, and long-lasting bridal looks have set new benchmarks for makeup in the industry. We wish her the best of luck for her future.