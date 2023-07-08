Meet Shivani Tyagi, Shining Bright Globally With Her Fearlessly Unconventional Power Pearls

Shivani Tyagi, a name synonymous with exquisite artisanal jewellery design, has been taking the industry by storm. Her journey started with a passion for art and an inherent desire to create something unique and beautiful. During her bachelor’s education in fashion and lifestyle accessories, at National institute of fashion technology, New Delhi, she realized that her true calling was in the world of jewellery.

Further she continued her education in master’s studies in jewellery & metal at the world’s no one ranked university of art & design, The Royal College of Art, London.

What sets her apart is her keen eye for detail and her uncanny ability to infuse contemporary designs with traditional techniques. Her designs exude elegance and sophistication, and each piece is a unique work of art that reflects her personality and creativity. Her journey into jewellery design has been nothing short of extraordinary. Immersive dedication to her craft and her perseverance in pursuing her dream have led her to this success today.

cre Trending Stories

As an artist, Shivani draws inspiration from the world around her. Her creative process involves a meticulous approach to turning ideas and inspirations into reality. She combines various techniques and materials to create designs that stand the test of time. Tyagi's designs are a result of her unique and intricate creative process. When it comes to inspiration, she draws from various facets of life, from cultural influences to her travels.

Inspiration can come from anywhere, and Shivani is always on the lookout for ideas, whether it be through a conversation with a friend or something she sees on the street. The key is to keep an open mind and a keen eye.

Shivani’s jewellery has been popularly styled & mentioned alongside globally renowned brands like Range Rover, Tiffany&Co, YveS Saint Laurent, Zara, HnM, Leda Madera Repossi, and The Attico, and many more. Her association with esteemed names like UN Women, Van Cleef & Arpels, Lovisa has been nothing short of magical.

In addition to her own work, Shivani is also passionate about inspiring and mentoring the next generation of jewellery designers. Being a firstgeneration jeweler herself, she believes that the industry is ripe with potential for young and aspiring designers, and looks forward to seeing where they take the field in the years to come.

Comprehensively, Tyagi’s commitment to staying on the cutting edge of jewellery design, while also retaining a personal touch, makes her a pivotal figure in the industry's future. Shivani Tyagi's impact on the world of jewellery design is unparalleled. Her unique designs have taken the industry by storm and inspired many to pursue their passion for jewellery design. Tyagi's use of unconventional materials, such as wood and ceramics, has redefined the notions on materials and methods.

Shivani Tyagi, with her exceptional talent and distinguished record of awards and exhibitions, has established a prominent position in the industry. Her approach is unique and innovative; techniques and materials used are extraordinary, setting her apart from her peers. She has a keen eye for detail that helps blurring boundaries between art and commercial world. Shivani Tyagi's contribution to the industry has been remarkable, inspiring aspirants worldwide. With a passion for her work and a determination to push boundaries further, she has set a precedent for others to follow.

Her journey has been remarkable, and her future promises to be as excellent as her past. Shivani Tyagi is henceforth a name that will resonate in the industry for many years to come.