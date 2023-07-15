Mrs India 2021 Winner Dr Florence Helen Nalini To Represent In Mrs International 2023

Dr. Florence Helen Nalini, an esteemed educationist and psychologist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu is all set to represent her Indian roots via the Asia Pacific region in the highly anticipated Mrs. International 2023 pageant. Her remarkable journey from TIGP Mrs. India 2021 to the global stage is a testament to her determination, unwavering ambition, and the transformative power of personal growth. Preparing for the Mrs. International 2023 pageant, Dr. Florence Helen Nalini has not only undergone a physical and mental transformation but has also become an inspiration for women worldwide. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that with self-belief, one can achieve greatness.

As the Mrs. International 2023 pageant approaches, Dr. Florence stands ready to showcase her grace and intelligence competing against 46 contestants from around the world. Mrs. International Pageant is one of the world's largest pageants for Mrs and is based in USA. This year's Pageant will be held in Kingsport, Tennessee and will witness the contestants competing in various preliminary competitions like Fitness, Interview, Evening Gown followed by Q & A.

Dr. Florence has trained diligently with The International Glamour Project®️, a platform that was founded by Dr. Akshata Prabhu and Dr. Swaroop Puranik in 2019. This organization works to support women in finding their true potential through training and grooming and prepares them for International opportunities in the fields of fashion, media & pageantry. Their motto is to promote internal beauty over external attributes.



cre Trending Stories

The International Glamour Project holds the license for representing India in Mrs.International Pageant which is the oldest and most prestigious pageant for married women.

Dr. Florence Helen Nalini's journey to Mrs. International 2023 has been full of thorns but she overcame it with grit and optimism. Having been a covid-survivor, she considers this to be her rebirth and doesn't want to leave any stone unturned in this endeavour of winning the international crown. After training for 12 hours everyday for the past one month, she has been able to confidently walk this path not only as a model but also a role model. Her educational enterprise supports lakhs of underpriviliged children.

Recently, she also received recognition from World Wide Book of Records for conducting the Largest Educational Rights Awareness Campaign in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Florence is ably supported by her husband Mr. Srinivas and her two teenage daughters who motivate her to achieve higher goals.