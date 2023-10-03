trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670521
MRS UNIVERSE PAGEANT

Mrs Universe Pageant 2023: Kalpana Shukla, A Beacon Of Change

Kalpana, representing India under UMB Elegant Monarch, enjoys the unwavering support and training provided by her National Director, Mrs. Urmi Boruah. 

In the world of beauty pageantry, a standout contestant is set to represent India at the esteemed Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023. From October 1st to 9th, this international event in Manila, Philippines, will witness Mrs. Kalpana Shukla's grace and purpose.

Kalpana, representing India under UMB Elegant Monarch, enjoys the unwavering support and training provided by her National Director, Mrs. Urmi Boruah. Hailing from the charming city of Kanpur, Kalpana's story is a testament to determination. Despite her modest background, she leveraged social media to advocate for free education for underprivileged children, aligning with the Mrs. Universe Pageant's values.

Her mission extends beyond the crown. Kalpana aims to bring honor to her country by championing free education. Alongside the UMB Elegant Monarch team, she has worked tirelessly to shine on the global stage.

As the Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023 nears, Kalpana's journey inspires us. She shows that beauty goes beyond appearances, using her platform to advocate for a brighter future. We eagerly await her impactful performance and wish her the best as she represents India with grace and purpose.

