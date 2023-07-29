Muhammad Shakoor Is Spreading Magic Through His Art

No one ever said that the path to growth and success is all about happiness, sunshine and rainbows. People in this world who have gone ahead in achieving their desired success know quite well how challenging things can get in the process. However, these individuals never lost sight of their goals and worked with a razor-sharp focus to turn their dreams into reality. It becomes imperative for the world to see how some of these incredible talents made their name count in their chosen sectors.

Muhammad Shakoor, in the past few years, has risen as one of the most exemplary examples for the world, rising high as a tremendously talented artist who is totally immersed in his love for creating content that can easily but with an impact reach people all over the world.

Muhammad Shakoor, who has now made Dubai, UAE, his home, originally comes from Gujrat, Pakistan. Since the very beginning of his career, when he first stepped foot into his family business with Zam Zam Electronics Trading LLC, he realized how he was made for several other bigger things in life.



With a penchant for multi-tasking and a close inclination towards everything creative and artistic, he entered the social media realm and created his own special place with his compelling content.

The passionate being has been consistently rising as an artist, spreading his digital magic in multiple phenomenal ways that have stunned audiences in Dubai and beyond.

The 2002-born artist through YouTube has created a massive over 22.7 million subscriber base with tons of thousands of views on each of his videos, which is proof enough of the fan following and presence he has created for himself and his business.