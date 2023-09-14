Musa Tanveer Signs Projects With Top Vocalists, To Model For Music Videos

Dreams are the sparks that ignite the flames of our aspirations. They are the whispers of our hearts, beckoning us to explore the realms of what's possible. While the majority don’t chase their passions, a 12-year-old who is living the life of his dreams is Musa Tanveer! He is the only child YouTuber from Dubai who has received the diamond title twice.





Recently, the young creator made headlines for hitting more than 10 million views on YouTube. After this huge success, Musa's journey has taken an exhilarating turn as he's signed contracts with several renowned singers, poised to grace the screen in their upcoming music videos! Yes, you read it right!The news of Musa's contracts with established singers has sent ripples of excitement throughout the entertainment industry. It's a testament to his innate talent and charismatic presence that these musicians have chosen him as the face of their music videos. The videos are set to be shot in various breathtaking locations, from the dazzling cityscapes of Dubai to the iconic landscapes of the United States.Speaking of this opportunity, Musa Tanveer says, "I’m very glad that this wonderful opening fell into my lap, and now I cannot wait to explore more. I will try to put my best foot forward and hope that you all will like the video."Musa Tanveer’s fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when they can see their favourite YouTube star transition seamlessly into the world of music videos. Musa is an ace creator who has also won multiple titles and awards in Dubai for his work. He is also inclined towards acting and is now planning to try his luck in Bollywood! He has seen multiple Bollywood movies and has already worked with many directors.In a world that's constantly changing and where technology is redefining norms, Musa Tanveer stands as a symbol of what can be achieved with passion and perseverance. We wish him good luck and hope his upcoming music videos are a huge hit.As he takes on this new chapter of his journey, one thing is certain: Musa Tanveer is set to shine as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young talents worldwide, reminding them that dreams, when pursued with passion and perseverance, can indeed come true.