Nayaan Chaudhary Goes His Way Out To Improvise His Acting Skills

At times, actors immerse themselves in a role and step out of their comfort zones to give a perfect shot. It is perhaps one of the reasons why the audience loves cinema as actors get into the skin of the character with finesse. Nayaan Chaudhary, one of the promising names is leaving no stone unturned for his forthcoming web series titled ‘HE’. With a different approach, the actor is conditioning his skills and ensuring to deliver a power-packed performance.

While many artists focus on their aesthetic appeal, Nayaan has taken a different route. He has often focused on improvising his art and craft by imbibing method acting in his performance. As an actor, he understands to feel the true sentiments rather than faking them on screen.

Elaborating on it, Nayaan revealed, “Through method acting, I have got to explore and discover my true potential. For me, it is crucial to get in-depth about a character and live it to give a memorable performance.” Now that Nayaan is mastering the art of acting, his fans can expect an incredible performance in the web series. In the past, Nayaan has been a part of Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu film and a short film titled ‘The Invitation’.

His web series ‘HE’ is directed by Manoj Adhikari, and is slated to stream on an OTT giant later this year. Currently, it is in the production stage, and Nayaan chooses to be tight-lipped about the series. Besides his passion for acting, the actor is at the highest dimension of spirituality. He considers spiritual awakening as the key reason behind his incredible success. For the same, Nayaan spent a year at Isha Foundation which has helped him excel on personal and professional levels.