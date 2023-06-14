topStoriesenglish2621736
Our Aim Is To Create A Niche In Saree Market: Uday Patel

The saree market in India is extremely diverse and dynamic, ranging from traditional handloom sarees to modern and trendy designs.

Jun 14, 2023

Name an outfit that never goes out of fashion! You are right, it definitely is a saree. It's also one of the oldest clothing of women tracing back to the Indian ancient civilization. The saree market in India is extremely diverse and dynamic,  ranging from traditional handloom sarees to modern and trendy designs. So it's undeniably true that it's a significant contributor to the country's textile industry. 

Changing fashion trends, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of the unique cultural and aesthetic value of sarees has evolved to cater to diverse tastes, occasions, and budgets. But still sometimes it's difficult to find the saree of your choice and budget. 

This is where organised players like Bahuji.com have made a significant impact by offering a curated selection of sarees from trusted brands, providing customers with seamless and reliable shopping. This  Surat-based company is connected directly with Weavers from all over India and delivers their products to customers not just in India, but across the world. As a matter of fact, this company wants to empower women and have 90 percent women in their total staff. 

Talking about the Indian saree market director of Bahuji Sarees, Uday Patel says, "The textile sector is an important segment of the Indian economy, providing employment opportunities to many workers across the country. But it's scattered. To make saree shopping a hassle free experience we did extensive market research, planned accurate strategy and invested in cutting-edge technology to make Bahuji.com as a reliable and customer-centric platform." 

"Our aim is to outreach pan India saree market, thus we are showcasing our  products offline also to bridge the gap between the digital and physical realms and  strengthening customer's trust," said Patel.

