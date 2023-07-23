Paperwiff Revives 15+ Languages In North, Eyeing South To Expand

In an exceptional effort to revive and promote vernacular languages, online publishing platform Paperwiff has successfully brought back over 15 local languages in the northern region of India. With its sights set on expanding further, the company is now gearing up to venture into the south. The company is also aiming to build an online cumulative dictionary encompassing all the local languages of India. By doing so, Paperwiff strives to bridge the gap between traditional and modern forms of expression. It has become an indispensable tool for writers, providing an easy online and offline publishing process that nurtures the writer inside every individual.

Paperwiff's mission is to make ancient literature more accessible and convenient for readers by digitizing texts that have been around for thousands of years. Through their centralized channel, the platform has breathed new life into languages such as Bundelkhandi, Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Rajasthani, and Gujarati, sparking a renewed interest in these linguistic treasures. The platform actively engages in offline and online events to promote literature as an integral part of people's everyday lives.

The journey of Paperwiff began with its founder, Vrinda Singh, self-publishing her first book, "Murky Girl." Singh's personal struggle to get published and connect with readers inspired her to create a centralized platform that could reach millions with just the power of expression. Today, she stands as a remarkable entrepreneur, writer, blogger, and social media influencer, advocating for women empowerment and societal issues.



Under Vrinda's leadership as CEO, Paperwiff encourages writers and artists to showcase their talents. With its website, and recently launched Android app, the platform ensures widespread accessibility to its services. Through daily blogging and microblogging, it has become an integral part of people's lives, connecting them with literature and providing a platform for creative expression.

With Paperwiff's commitment to language revitalization and its innovative approach to digital publishing, the platform is poised to make a lasting difference in the literary landscape of India. As more languages are revived and celebrated, the cultural fabric of the nation will be enriched, fostering greater inclusivity and appreciation for the diverse voices that shape our society.

Looking ahead, Paperwiff has set its sights on the southern region of India, aiming to expand its language revival efforts further. By embracing the diverse linguistic heritage of the country, the platform seeks to build an extensive online cumulative dictionary that encompasses all the local languages of India. This ambitious project will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the preservation and promotion of India's rich linguistic traditions.