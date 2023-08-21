The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign is being run across the country by the Government of India to pay homage to the freedom fighters on the concluding day of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Under this campaign, a National Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira was organized at Yadu Public School, Sector- 73, Noida in the memory of freedom fighter Mahashay Tejpal Singh.

Who is Mahashay Tejpal Singh?

Freedom fighter self. Mr. Tejpal Singh ji was a resident of Sarfabad village of Noida. A large part of Mr. Tejpal Singh's life was spent in freedom struggle. He participated prominently in many movements under the leadership of Gandhiji. He also went to jail for his participation in freedom movement. Being an Arya Samaji, Mahashay ji had a deep connection with literature and culture. The people of the village tell that during the freedom movement, Mahashay ji used to recite Alha, patriotic songs and stories and poems of prominent freedom fighters to the people of the village. Whole life of Mahashay ji was spent serving the village and the society.



Former MP DP Yadav also recited poems

Mahashay Tejpal ji's son and former MP and minister DP Yadav also recited his poems in the Kavi Sammelan. While reciting poems, DP Yadav also remembered his father and told that “Mahashay Ji had a deep connection with poems. He used to recite poems to us on different subjects every day. Patriotism and nationalism was the favourite subject of his poems. I know that I am not a great poet, but all the poems that I write today are due to the poems that I heard from my father in my childhood.

DP Yadav also mentioned his friendship with famous poet Gopal Das Neeraj ji. Recently, a compilation of DP Yadav's poems 'Waqt Sakshi Hai', published by Vani Prakashan, New Delhi, was released at the World Book Fair held in Delhi.

Event Witnessed Poetry recitation from many famous Poets

In this National Poet Conference and Mushaira, many renowned poets of the country like Tahir Faraz, Dr. Vishnu Saxena, Akil Nomani, Dr. Dinesh Raghuvanshi, Dr. Kirti Kale, Arjun Sisodia, Mumtaz Naseem, Dr. Rajeev Raj, Dr. Sonrupa Vishal, Alok Yadav etc participated and paid tribute to the freedom fighters through their poems and ghazals. The program was presided over by Tahir Faraz and coordinated by Dr. Dinesh Raghuvanshi. A large number of audience were also present in this programme.